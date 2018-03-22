Firefighters put out Weston house fire

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in a Weston neighborhood, Thursday afternoon.

Officials were on the scene of the house fire in Weston’s Savannah Falls neighborhood, located along Briar Bridge Road.

A resident who lives at the house called 911 when they arrived to see heavy smoke.

Crews were able to contain the flames, but the fire had already caused considerable damage to the kitchen.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, except the family’s dog, who was safely rescued.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

