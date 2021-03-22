Firefighters put out warehouse fire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a warehouse fire in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Planet RV, located along the 3000 block of Burris Road, at approximately 5:17 a.m., Monday.

Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene to assist with putting out the fire.

7SkyForce HD captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

“Coming from the Turnpike and I see up there was a lot of fire and smoke,” one man said. “So shocked that why the fire is there. We’ve never seen this before. Been working here over 10 years.”

Esteban Salseiro, an employee of Planet RV, captured cellphone video of firefighters racing to extinguish the fire.

“At 5 o’clock, they called me and said there’s been a fire. I wake up. I go over there. I see a lot of smoke coming through,” he said.

Firefighters could be seen trying to access the building. They were, however, unable to access the building due to the risk of roof collapse.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officials reported a partial roof collapse. Firefighters are OK.

“We had units stationed above on the platform, and they observed deteriorating conditions on the inside and partial roof sagging, so at that time, crews were pulled from the structure and there was a partial roof collapse,” said Davie Fire Rescue Marshall Robert Taylor.

Officials said RV’s have materials that are highly flammable which could further spark the flames.

“There’s hazards there that are associated with it and could have potentially caused the fire to be more severe,” Taylor said.

Authorities shut down Burris Road to traffic. The road mostly reopened, however, a section of it remains closed off inf front of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

