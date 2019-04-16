Firefighters put out warehouse blaze in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire triggered an emergency evacuation at a warehouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 31st Street, Tuesday.

The spread from a truck in the area to the warehouse.

Firefighters quickly worked to douse the flames as they battled the blaze both from the ground and from the building’s roof.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.