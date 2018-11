PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A parked vehicle in Pembroke Pines went up in flames, and fire crews responded to put the fire out.

Smoke could be seen pouring out from the vehicle along Southwest Eighth Street and 69th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, Monday.

It remains unclear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.