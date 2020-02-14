Firefighters put out trailer fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished intense flames that broke out inside a trailer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a first-alarm fire in the area of Northwest 114th Street and 19th Avenue just before 5:15 a.m., Friday.

Responding firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.