Firefighters put out tractor trailer fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a tractor trailer fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Smoke filled the air as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews tried to extinguish the burning tractor trailer near Northwest 119th Street and 32nd Avenue on Wednesday.

They managed to quickly get the blaze under control.

No one was injured.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.

