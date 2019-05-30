Firefighters put out tractor trailer fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer has been left destroyed after a fire broke out in Hialeah.

The Hialeah Fire Department responded to the area of Northwest 55th Street and 36th Avenue just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

Developing incident… fire crews are on scene of a code 1 commercial fire located at: 3601 NW 55th St. PIO is enroute — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) May 30, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen around a charred tractor trailer surrounded by tightly parked similar vehicles.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

