MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fire that broke out at Miami Gardens home.

The fire sparked in the area of Northwest 208th Terrace and 35th Avenue, Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured crews working to break down the fire.

The American Red Cross is now helping the eight people affected, including three children.

