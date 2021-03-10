Firefighters put out massive warehouse fire in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a warehouse fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along Northeast 15th Court and 205th Street, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

“About 6 a.m., we got a call about a warehouse fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief George May. “Upon arrival, we opened it up, we realized it was pretty advanced and been burning for a long time. Crews from multiple stations made a push into the fire, but the roof was compromised, so we had to back out.”

A person renting one of the units said there were workers on the property who locked up just after 10 p.m. the night before.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the burning roof while the fire persisted.

Big flames and heavy black smoke were coming from the building, but firefighters got the blaze 100% contained at around 11 a.m.

“We made the defensive after that, and right now we’re about to make another push in to go hit the remainder of the hotspots, but the fire is under control and contained to one warehouse,” May said.

When asked how many firefighters responded to the scene, May replied, “We have about 20 units, give or take a few on scene. No injuries. It was unoccupied at the time and we have no injuries.”

Firefighters are not being allowed inside the building as the structural integrity of the roof has been compromised.

Business owners stood nearby and watched as firefighters worked.

“It’s a terrible thing to see all your merchandise and livelihood go up in flames,” said Melanie Dayan.

“It is shocking, that’s my business,” said business owner Daniel Elyakim. “That’s the business I live on. Until we probably assess the damage I believe everything is gone.”

Dayan said despite her business catching fire, she’s grateful no one was hurt and wants to thank the firefighters who worked tirelessly to help.

“They put their lives on the line and we’re blessed to have them,” she said. “They’re doing an amazing job. Thank them.”

Nearby properties were being monitored as they were at risk of being affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The fire’s under investigation. We don’t know what happened,” May said. “I do know that wind did play a part in the fire. We were chasing it for a little while. More than likely, we’re going to be here for most of the day.”

