LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire chief was in a dangerous position when locals shot celebratory rounds during a firework show in Lauderhill.

A bullet went through the vehicle of a fire department battalion chief, Monday night.

“We had multiple gunshots that went off in the area,” said Lieutenant Joseph Panczak. “After the crews actually to back to the station, the battalion chief on scene noticed that one of the bullets struck his vehicle.”

At the same time, firefighters responded to a home on the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace damaged by flames in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Officials believe the fire was started by fireworks.

They quickly put out the fire around the same time they discovered the damage to the fire rescue vehicle from a gunshot.

“Just about every year there is either an injury or property damage that’s done from bullets being shot in the air,” said Panczak. “somebody could have been severely hurt. Most of the injuries that I’ve heard from stray bullets are to the head, shoulder — areas that can potentially kill somebody.”

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported from the shots fired into the air.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.