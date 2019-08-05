Firefighters put out house fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home located along Northwest 30th Avenue and 103rd Street at approximately 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from inside of the house.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

