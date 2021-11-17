NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in smoke.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to what started as a blaze, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Wednesday, near Northwest 82nd Street and 24th Avenue.

A big cloud of smoke could be seen coming out of the home.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated.

