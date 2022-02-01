HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a house fire in Homestead.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest Third Street and South Miami Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen spraying the house to extinguish the flames.

The house has been completely destroyed.

No occupants were inside of the home when it caught fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.