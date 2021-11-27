HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames spread across a house in Hollywood, causing damage to a portion of the home.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 51st Street and 38th Avenue, Frday afternoon.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the home at around 12:20 p.m.

Cameras showed visible damage on the eastern side of the house.

Firefighters said they had a hard time putting out the blaze because it was located in the eaves, an area of the home that was difficult to reach.

There were no injuries.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting seven people impacted by the blaze, including five children.

The cause of the fire remains investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.