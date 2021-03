HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in Hallandale Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the home along Southeast Third Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

The back of the house was left charred.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.