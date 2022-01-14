DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Deerfield Beach.

One man used a garden hose in an attempt to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

He sustained a small injury to his forehead as he was too close to the fire.

The family is grateful the fire was contained and did not destroy everything.

“I think it was a candle and then I fall asleep and forget to, I don’t know, to put it out,” said Anibal Fernandez who lives in the home. “It looks like it broke and caught on fire. I hear the glass broken and then when they came here, it was a lot of fire.”

Firefighters responded to the home and were able to put out the blaze.

Fernandez is an artist and said he worries some of his work in the garage may have been damaged by smoke.

They continue to do inventory to see what was damaged.

