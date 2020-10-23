Firefighters put out house fire in Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a home in Bay Harbor Islands.

The fire broke out at a home on the 9500 block of Broadview Terrace just before 9 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone footage showed the blaze moments before rescue crews were able to contain the fire.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house’s garage.

“We were sleeping still and then we started hearing trucks coming and this is a very, very quiet neighborhood so usually there’s no noise,” said neighbor Gerardo Fetterman. “Then we woke up and heard all the noise and everything so we came out to see what was happening and the home was on fire.”

No injuries were reported and neighbors said the couple who lived at the home was able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

