Firefighters put out house fire in Bay Harbor Islands; home deemed unsafe

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at a house in Bay Harbor Islands that has been a couple’s home for 45 years.

The fire that, officials said, broke out at the property on the 9500 block of Broadview Terrace just before 9 a.m. on Friday, has left the structure unsafe.

Cellphone footage showed the blaze moments before rescue crews were able to contain the fire.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house’s garage.

“We were sleeping still and then we started hearing trucks coming, and this is a very, very quiet neighborhood, so usually there’s no noise,” said neighbor Gerardo Fetterman. “Then we woke up and heard all the noise and everything, so we came out to see what was happening, and the home was on fire.”

“I came outside, and I saw all the flames, the red flames out of the house, and I was shaking,” said a woman who lives in the area.

It took crews several hours to put out the flames. They left the home at around 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and neighbors said the older couple who lives at the home was able to escape safely.

Officials said the fire started in the garage and damaged other rooms in the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

