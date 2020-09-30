Firefighters put out flames inside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted inside a Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the area of Laurel Court and 103rd Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

The flames were quickly put out but the home was left damaged.

7News cameras captured shattered windows at the front of the home.

Police said no injuries were reported.

