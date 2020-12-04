Firefighters put out flames at Uncle Tom’s Barbecue in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at Uncle Tom’s Barbecue in Miami.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the restaurant, located at 3988 SW 8th St., at approximately 10:19 a.m., Friday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Rescue officials said no injuries were reported as the restaurant was closed when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

