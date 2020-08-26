Firefighters put out flames at Sylvano in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach restaurant has sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out overnight.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at Sylvano, located at 1925 Liberty Ave., just before 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said an officer on patrol in the area spotted smoke coming from the restaurant and called fire rescue to respond to the scene.

The owner of Sylvano said the fire broke out between the first and second floors.

Firefighters broke through drywall and the ceiling of the dining room to make sure any possible hot spots were put out.

Instead of welcoming back patrons into the restaurant on Monday, the owner of Sylvano will be repairing the damages.

“It’s been six months of struggle, you know?” said the owner of Sylvano. “Closing, opening, closing, curfew, even more curfew and yeah, it’s difficult but we’ll get through it. We’ll reopen.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.