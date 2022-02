PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

A grease fire broke out at a Brimstone Woodfire Grill, located along Southwest Fifth Street and 145th Avenue in the Pembroke Gardens shopping center, Tuesday morning.

Flames spread up the ventilation system.

The restaurant may be closed for some time for repairs.

