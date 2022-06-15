PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Pembroke Pines home.

The fire broke out along Northwest 16th Street and 16th Court, just before 8 a.m., Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the roof engulfed in flames.

They were able to quickly put the flames out.

No injuries were reported.

Roofers were reportedly working on the roof on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

