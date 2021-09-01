HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished flames that broke out in the kitchen of a Hialeah home.

The fire erupted in a home along East Fifth Avenue and 19th Street, Tuesday night.

Firefighters were able to quickly put it out.

No one was hurt, but crews did find a small dog inside.

The dog was trapped in the smoke, so they gave it oxygen.

The dog is expected to be OK.

