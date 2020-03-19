Firefighters put out fire in SWMD townhouse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out a fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 18th Street shortly after 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to witnesses, they awoke to the smell of smoke and immediately called 911.

“My window was catching on fire, that’s why I felt it and I got up,” said neighbor Gerardo Rodriguez. “We were all kind of nervous. We couldn’t grab any papers, any keys, all the cars were outside. It was kind of a weird moment, weird feeling, but thank God everybody is alive.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rogelio Vandamas said there was heavy fire coming from the building when crews arrived.

The fire was quickly put out and contained to a single unit.

The occupants of the apartment are unable to re-enter the apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire rescue crews are checking with neighboring units to ensure no one was hurt.

