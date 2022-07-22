POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out flames after a storage facility in Pompano Beach caught fire.

Fire officials responded to the scene of South Dixie Highway on Southwest 12th Street, early Friday morning.

Police have blocked off the area as they work to clear the scene.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the unit. Several units could be seen charred from the flames.

Firefighters took about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

