NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a North Lauderdale house.

The flames erupted at a home along Southwest Fifth Street and 77th Terrace, Tuesday night.

Three people, including two children, and six pets were impacted by the blaze.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family.

