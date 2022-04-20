NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire after fierce flames hit a duplex in North Miami.

Crews found a home up in smoke along Northeast Seventh Avenue and 121st Street, at around 4am, Wednesday.

Neighbors were shocked to wake up to such an alarming scene.

“Around 4 o’ clock, we saw the golf of smoke right here next door, so everybody start screaming, ‘Get out! Get out!’ and then we couldn’t breathe,” said neighbor Eli Nouduez.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

