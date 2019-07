MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire that ignited on the right lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of State Road 826 and Southwest 24th Street at around 2:45 p.m., Friday.

Car fire; 2 right lanes blocked in #SouthwestDade on SR-826 Palmetto Expy SB at Tamiami Trl, stop and go traffic back to Dolphin Expy — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 26, 2019

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area due to heavy delays.