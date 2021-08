MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Ninth Street, early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.