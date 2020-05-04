Firefighters put out car fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly put out a car fire in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a car engulfed in flames at Second Street and Alton Road at around 6 a.m., Monday.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

No one was inside of the car at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

