FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire rescue officials said a pick-up truck caught fire at the corner of Northwest Seventh Terrace and Eighth Street, just after 8 p.m., Monday.

Video footage showed firefighters dousing the high flames.

No injuries have been reported.

