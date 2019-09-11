Firefighters put out car fire in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire in Coconut Grove.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Florida Avenue, just a few blocks away from a 9/11 remembrance ceremony, on Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured the van fully engulfed by flames.

The fire was quickly put under control and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

