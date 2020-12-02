Firefighters put out boat fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a boat fire in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 16th Street and 28th Avenue, just after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the boat could be seen completely destroyed by the flames.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

