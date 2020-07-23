Firefighters put out boat fire at marina in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat has been destroyed after it caught on fire at a marina in Miami.

Officials received several calls about a boat fire that broke out at Sea Isle Marina, located at 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured the charred 46-foot cabin cruiser on the water after the fire was put out.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a boat captain spotted the flames and managed to move a second boat away from the blaze to prevent the fire from spreading.

No other boats were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are currently on the scene trying to find the cause of the fire.

