Firefighters put out boat fire at dock near Key Biscayne

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are battling a boat fire in Key Biscayne.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vessel on fire at Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Blvd., at around 7 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, two fire boats and about one dozen fire trucks worked to control the blaze.

At least two boats caught fire.

MDFR officials tweeted an image of the smoke that could be seen coming from the boats.

The charred remains of one of the boats could be seen floating in the water.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire but continue to foam the boats to get rid of any hot spots.

The marina may be temporarily shut down due to the fire and heavy emergency and fire rescue presence in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

