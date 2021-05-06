Firefighters put out boat fire after father, son ejected by explosion in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters worked to extinguish a boat fire on the water in Coconut Grove.

Rescue crews responded to Dinner Key Marina, Thursday morning.

Officials said a father and son were thrown into the water by an explosion. They were working on the boat when the explosion happened.

A good Samaritan helped pull the pair from the water.

The father was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with minor burns.

The son was not hurt.

