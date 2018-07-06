Firefighters put out blaze at NW Miami-Dade junkyard

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cars and trucks were engulfed by flames after a fire broke out at a Northwest Miami-Dade junkyard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 84th Avenue and 74th Street, Friday morning.

Potential hazardous materials found in burning vehicles in junkyards made putting out the fire a challenge.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

