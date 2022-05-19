NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a the flames that engulfed a big rig in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out along Northwest 54th Street and 32nd Court, Thursday morning.

The flames could be seen shooting out from the wheel of the cab.

A downed power line could also be seen right in front of the truck.

It remains unclear what caused the downed line, but Florida Power and Light crews are now on the scene.

