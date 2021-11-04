MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment complex in Miami Beach.

The fire broke out at an apartment along Sixth Street between Euclid Avenue and Washington Avenue, at around 4:45 a.m., Thursday.

The owner of the unit that caught fire said he had just left and when he returned, that’s when he saw the fire.

“Thank God I was out, you know? That’s the only point,” said resident Ilhan Korkmaz. “Nobody got hurt. That’s the most important part.”

7News cameras captured the shattered windows that were blown out due to the fire.

Residents could be seen standing across the street after being evacuated.

They have since been allowed back into their units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

