Firefighters: Landscaper in Pembroke Pines taken to hospital after possible lightning strike

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaper in Pembroke Pines was taken to the hospital after, firefighters said, he was possibly struck by lightning.

The incident happened along Southwest 87th Way, north of Pembroke Road, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire officials said the man was working on a house and holding a shovel.

First responders said they did not find any obvious entrance or exit marks on the man and did not find burn marks on the ground from the possible strike.

Gisele Pean, who lives nearby, described what she heard.

“I was inside the house when I heard the lightning,” she said. “It was like a really … like I was screaming like, ‘Oh, my God’ because it was a really big boom. When I came outside, the people was standing in front of my door because it was raining so hard. They’re standing in front of my door, and I ask them what happened. They said one of their co-workers went to get a shovel because they were leaving, and when he went and picked up the shovel, the lightning just strike him.”

7 Skyforce hovered over the home where the landscaper was possibly struck.

Fire rescue crews have transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital after he went into cardiac arrest. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

