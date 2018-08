DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Davie pulled off a sky-high save for a furry friend.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, they got a call about a cat that was stuck in a tree for a couple of days.

Crews came to the rescue Wednesday, using their fire truck’s retractable ladder to reach the little feline.

Officials said the cat is OK and was returned to its owner.

