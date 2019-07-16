Firefighters help 4 people escape from fire inside North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued four people from a house filled with smoke in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the home, located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 126th Street just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said there were seven people inside of the home, three were able to get out on their own while four others were rescued by firefighters.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen near the curb of the property as firefighters made their way inside of the house.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

