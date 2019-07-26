Firefighters extinguish yacht fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a yacht fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the Marina Mile Yachting Center, located at 2200 Marina Bay Drive, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Witnesses said heavy gray smoke could be seen all the way from Interstate 95.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen working to put the flames.

Rescue officials were able to capture a video of the 70-foot Sunseeker Manhattan completely engulfed in fire.

Workers were on board the boat when the fire broke out but were all able to escape without injuries.

Vessels adjacent to the yacht suffered minor damage after firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

As of Friday afternoon, it remains unknown if the owner is aware of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

