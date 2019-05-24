Firefighters extinguish warehouse fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Smoke billowed from a warehouse as firefighters worked to quickly put out a blaze in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire near Southeast First Avenue and Fourth Street, early Friday morning.

A neighbor who lives next door said he heard a loud boom.

“The second explosion, we had turned around, looked this way, and the roof blew off here,” the neighbor said. “You seen stuff fly out of here.”

Police said the explosions were caused by gas tanks that were inside the warehouse.

The building is used to store wood and lumber.

