SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a trailer fire in Southwest Ranches.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along South Flamingo Road near Southwest 51st Street, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Davie Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Two motorcycles, a car and a horse trailer also caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.