Firefighters extinguish tractor-trailer fire in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters have extinguished flames that engulfed a tractor-trailer in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Interstate 75 just north of Royal Palm Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

After battling the flames for approximately 20 minutes, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The front of the tractor-trailer was left completely charred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

