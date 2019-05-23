Firefighters extinguish townhouse fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly contained a townhouse blaze after it caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northwest 189th Street and 86th Court, around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured the fire racing through the townhouse.

A neighbor witnessed the flames and ran to the rescue.

“I ran, and I tried to open the doors because if she’s in there, I’m gonna save her. I’m not just going to let her drown or whatever,” said neighbor Caroline Schwitzky, “so I tried to open the doors, but obviously, I don’t have the manpower, so the police came, and he busted it right open, and then they just went in to go see, but they confirmed that no one was inside the house.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

