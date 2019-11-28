Firefighters extinguish townhouse fire in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted inside a townhouse in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast Fifth Court and 215th Terrace just after 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

Neighbors said they noticed a strong smell and alerted officials to the fire.

“When I went into my attic it looked, like, foggy, but there was no fire, so we ran outside, and we saw it billowing through there, those air things, on the roof,” said neighbor Anya Bass, “and we started knocking on the door. Nobody answered, and then I called 911.”

No one was inside the townhouse at the time the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

