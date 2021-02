SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen firefighters worked to break down a structure fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 43rd Street, Friday morning.

Firefighters cut through a metal frame to enter the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.